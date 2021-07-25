Holocene Advisors LP Sells 12,488 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

