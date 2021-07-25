Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 59,793 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.