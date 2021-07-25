Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,378 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

