29,451 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rambus by 3,190.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.