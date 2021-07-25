Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,755,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after acquiring an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of STRA opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.