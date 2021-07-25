Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.