25,677 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 460,242 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

