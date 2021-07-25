Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $30,919.68 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $30,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03.

Shares of HIMS opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

