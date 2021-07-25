Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Purchases $40,906.93 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,906.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,965.60.

On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $219.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harrow Health by 186.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Harrow Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $8,483,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley raised their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

