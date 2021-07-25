ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel Sells 981 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLUS opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ePlus by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

