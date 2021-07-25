Comparing Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) & BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BankUnited pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BankUnited has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

44.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.76 $8.94 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.00 $197.85 million $2.06 18.76

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 23.80% 12.40% 1.18% BankUnited 31.49% 11.77% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 6 6 0 2.50

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Summary

BankUnited beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

