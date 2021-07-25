First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.34. 25,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 39,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66.

