Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

WTTR opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

