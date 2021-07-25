Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $341.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.18 and a 12 month high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.