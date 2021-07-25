Man Group plc Buys 72,469 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,469 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Invesco by 2.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 726,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Invesco by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 316,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 248.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 306,875 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 587,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 58,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invesco by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,307,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 613,973 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

