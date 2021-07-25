Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Shares Down 2.3%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

