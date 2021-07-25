Banner Co. (BANR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Banner has raised its dividend by 67.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banner has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

BANR opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

