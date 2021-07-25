Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

NYSE CSV opened at $35.84 on Friday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $646.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.