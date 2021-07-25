CIBC Raises Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$127.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Premium Brands stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

