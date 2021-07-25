ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $80.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of -368.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

