Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGB. TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.65.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $491.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 146,861 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $27,720,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 66.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

