Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 20.0% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

