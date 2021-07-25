Man Group plc Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Universal Display by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Universal Display by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Universal Display by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Universal Display by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

