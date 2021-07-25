Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.15.

NYSE:BKR opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

