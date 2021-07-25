Man Group plc Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 146.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after buying an additional 56,898 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

