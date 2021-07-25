Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Man Group plc raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 302.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,202 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 105,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 694,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.92 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.