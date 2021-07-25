Truist Securities Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $83.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.97.

Shares of CMA opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

