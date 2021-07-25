16,803 Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,604 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

