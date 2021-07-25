HRT Financial LP Sells 250,752 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 92.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,752 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

