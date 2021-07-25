Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Astec Industries worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE opened at $59.40 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

