Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45. Surgalign has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.29.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $5,755,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 233.4% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

