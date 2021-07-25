Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,337 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 31.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,614,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,556,000 after purchasing an additional 99,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $232.48 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.49.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

