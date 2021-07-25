Reviewing OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OLO and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO N/A N/A N/A Uxin -469.31% N/A -136.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OLO and Uxin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $98.42 million 59.65 $3.06 million N/A N/A Uxin $227.64 million 4.12 -$350.84 million N/A N/A

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OLO and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 2 5 0 2.71 Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.60%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Uxin.

Summary

OLO beats Uxin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company also facilitates used car transaction services, and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases through websites, xin.com and youxinpai.com. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

