Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.04 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of BeiGene worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 71.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.63.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 298,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,280,889.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,876 shares of company stock valued at $29,530,110 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE stock opened at $316.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $204.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.83.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

