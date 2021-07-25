Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.32 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725,330 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,576,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after buying an additional 653,298 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW opened at $47.08 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

