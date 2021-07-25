Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184,810 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Agenus were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 345,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 2,060.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 769,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 592,795 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

AGEN stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

