California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 470 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 689.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 68,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

NYSE PB opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.