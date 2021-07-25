SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of SLM worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

SLM stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

