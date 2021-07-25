Analyzing Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) & The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and The Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 1 6 13 0 2.60

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus target price of $392.85, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.81, indicating that its share price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 33.03% 22.93% 1.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group $53.50 billion 2.38 $9.46 billion $34.25 10.92

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

