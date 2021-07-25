-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.62. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

