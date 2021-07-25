Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.96. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

LEVL stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $207.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Earnings History and Estimates for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

