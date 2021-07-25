$0.32 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $551.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

