Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.64.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,740,000 after purchasing an additional 992,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.