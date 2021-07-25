Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.82.

Shares of NOG opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $987.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

