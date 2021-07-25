Robert W. Baird Raises Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $145.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

HRI opened at $117.48 on Thursday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

