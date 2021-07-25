Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.30.

CNK stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

