California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.52 Million Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.