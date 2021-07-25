Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NYSE PLNT opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.