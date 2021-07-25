Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.56 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Power Integrations worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

