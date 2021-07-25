Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Atrion were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 48.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 88.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 92.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $615.60 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $610.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.10.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

